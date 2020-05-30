Nielsen, Evelyn Jeanne
Evelyn Jeanne Nielsen of North Palm Beach, FL, age 81, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The daughter of the late William Rutan and Myra Houston Rutan, she was born on March 12, 1939 in Thiells, NY.
Evelyn is survived by her son and his wife Richard and Nancy Scheuermann, her grandson and his wife Alexander and Elizabeth Scheuermann, her grandson Derek Scheuermann, and her many friends in New York and Florida.
Evelyn was known as the life of the party. If she wasn't dancing the polka to Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra, she was pouring beer with her friends at the American German Club or sharing happy hour bar bites at Cucina Cabana or Sandpiper's Cove.
Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date in New York.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the J. Craig Venter Institute (www.jcvi.org) to support infectious disease research.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 30 to May 31, 2020.