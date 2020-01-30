|
|
Green, Evelyn June Glisson
1933 – 2020
June, 86, was born to Tildon and Marion Glisson on March 16, 1333 in West Palm Beach, FL and went home to be with the Lord on January 28, 2020.
June grew up in West Palm Beach and was a graduate of Palm Beach High School. She received her nursing degree from Good Samaritan Hospital, where she worked as an RN. She went on to work for the Health Care District of Palm Beach County for many years, finishing out her career by caring for children as a school nurse before retiring. She was a devout Southern Baptist who loved to sing and study scripture, always sharing the good news of Jesus with those around her.
June married the love of her life, Lewis, on January 14, 1955 in West Palm Beach and they spent 51 beautiful years together before his passing in 2006. She will be greatly missed by her brother Tildon (Robin) of Raleigh, NC, her sons Lewis Jr. (Cathy) of Denton, TX, John (Brenda) of Las Vegas, NV and Patrick (Sarah) of Lake Worth, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jules, David, Ashley, Miranda and Andrew and great-grandchildren Caleb, Lillian and Penelope, as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00AM at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 4460 Lyons Road, Lake Worth, FL. Those wishing to honor June's memory can make a donation to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020