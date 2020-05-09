Laub, Evelyn

Evelyn "Evi" Frances Laub, born July 14, 1942 went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was 77. She is survived by her son Kurt Stennes (Misty), three grandchildren Megan Stennes, Amber Southard (James), and Evelynka Stennes, four great-grandchildren Sadie and Dahlia Southard, James Southard, Jr. and Christine Stennes, four siblings Noryne Marino, Kathryn Miller, Francis J. Mazur, Jr. (Wanda) and Robert Mazur. Her close friends Ann Lemos, Bobby Yeatts, and many other relatives, church family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph D. Laub, her parents Evelyn and Frances J. Mazur, Sr., her sister Dolores Schorr and Kurt's father Eric N. Stennes. A private Celebration of Life and Committal Service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 2:00PM at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL.



