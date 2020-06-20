Beozubiak, Evelyn M.
Evelyn M. Beozubiak (Carano) of Wellington born May 14, 1932 died May 29, 2020 at JFK Medical Center of COVID-19. She is survived by her beloved sister, Vilma J. Lias (Russell), and niece and co-guardian Renae Lias, (Neil Claffey) of New Hampshire; nephew Allen Lias (Jeanne) of Pittsburgh; a great-niece and three great-nephews; and nephew Charles Kudra of California, a co-guardian. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Harry, and parents Salvatore and Angelina Carano. Evy taught fourth graders in Aliquippa, PA, for decades before moving to Florida in 1997. She loved the Pittsburgh Pirates and dogs Peeki, Peppy, and Sparky. A private service preceded her burial at the South Florida National Cemetery. Donations for nursing home staff made out to The Compassion Fund, 12201 Bluegrass Parkway, Louisville, KY 40299, "in memory of Evelyn," are appreciated. Condolences at www.palmswestfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.