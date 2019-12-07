|
|
Malikow, Evelyn
On November 26, 2019 the Malikow family lost its matriarch with the passing of Evelyn Malikow, née Evelyn Friedman.
Her wit, wisdom, and kindness will be missed by those who knew her.
Evelyn was born in Syracuse, NY to Charles and Gert Friedman on May 30, 1928. She had resided in Boynton Beach, FL in recent years. Evelyn married Marvin Malikow on Christmas Day 1948. In addition to their 60 year marriage they were partners in two successful businesses: Upstate Vacuum Stores, which exists to the present, and C & S Distributors. They were avid fans of Syracuse University sports and the erstwhile Syracuse Nationals basketball team, counting Dolph Schayes among their many friends.
Evelyn showed strength in tragedy, suffering the loss of Marvin in 2009 and both daughters Carol Zoe in 1986 and Sharon Rene Martinez in 2013. Evelyn is survived by her son-in-law Richard Martinez of Corona, CA; grandsons Andrew and Chad Zachary of Corona, CA; brothers-in-law Lou (Sue) Malikow of Saratoga Springs,NY and Dr. Max (Diane) Malikow of Syracuse, NY; a sister-in-law, Donna (Frank) Fusco of Charlotte, NC; four great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
Services and burial were conducted in Syracuse, NY.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the The Marvin Malikow Fund at the Syracuse University Entrepreneurial Boot Camp for Veterans Program, Attention: Karen Speer, Executive Director, Syracuse University, 820 Comstock Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13244.
Birnbaum Funeral Service, Inc.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019