POLANSKY, Evelyn Evelyn Polansky (née Freeman), of South Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. She was born in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of Eli and Augusta Freeman (née Sachs) and the sister of Norma Freeman. She was married to her beloved, Harry, for 47 years, until his passing in 1993. In Baltimore she taught elementary school prior to starting her family, then returned to the field of education at the W.S. Baer School until her retirement to South Palm Beach. In her later years she enjoyed spending time with her family. Evelyn is survived by her daughters Susan Baum (Franklin Conrad) and Robin (Alan) Aronoff, her former son-in-law Larry Baum, her grandchildren Allison (Chris) Weathers and Meredith Tucker, and her great-granddaughters Hayden and Tallulah. Admired and respected by all who knew her and cherished by her family, Evelyn's presence will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her honor to the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary