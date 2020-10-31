Evelyn Rhymes

Ida Evelyn (Price) Rhymes, 98, of Pahokee, FL, passed away October 30, 2020, after a brief illness.

The Visitation begins at 10:00AM - Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday, November 3 at Belle Glade Methodist Church, Pastor Steve Nolin will be officiating. Burial will follow funeral at Port Mayaca Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Glades Funeral Chapel.

Evelyn was born in Luverne, AL August 20, 1922. At four, she moved by mule and wagon to Jay, FL where she and her siblings grew up on a farm, helping their father plant and harvest fields of cotton, sugar cane, and corn. Evelyn married Lee L. Rhymes in 1938 and moved first to Fort Kissimmee, FL, then to Okeechobee, then Belle Glade where they reared seven children.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters Shirley (Jim) Dooley, Linda (Ron) Kirchman, Sandra R. Pelham, and Susan R. Lassiter; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Lee L., her daughters Janet R. Hall and Karen R. Blass, her son John C. Rhymes, her parents John Ocie and Cora Price as well as 9 siblings.

Evelyn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, worked at Royals Department Store as a secretary for 16 years until it closed, then 14 more years at McCroys.

She was fiercely independent, cooking meals from scratch, making clothes and gifts for her children, working in her yard, mowing her own grass until she was 73 and driving until she was 97 years old. She was proud and kind. Stern and generous and lived by a "can-do" philosophy. She said to anyone who called, "I love you, you know," and signed cards to the grandkids with "Bee Happy" written all over. Her home was a haven for all. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.



