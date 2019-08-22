|
|
Udell, Evelyn Smith
Evelyn Smith Udell passed away on Aug. 20, 2019. She was born on Aug. 28, 1943 to Louis and Lillian Smith in Harrisburg, PA. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Pennsylvania State University in 1964 and later earned her Master of Library Science from Drexel University. While at Penn State, she met her husband, Joel D. Udell. They were married in 1964 and settled in Ambler, PA. They were married for 55 years. Together they raised two sons, Harran (Sloane) and Maury (Bronwyn) who became lawyers and moved to FL. Evy worked as a librarian at LaSalle University and Gwynedd Mercy College in Philadelphia before moving to Boca Raton, FL in 2002 to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She worked in the library at Florida Atlantic University until 2018. In addition to her husband Joel and two sons and daughter-in laws, she is survived by her brother, Dr. Stephen Smith (Sheryl) of Louisville, KY and innumerable cousins. She was devoted to her family. Her pride and joy were her six grandchildren, Connor (19), Cade (17), Cole (10), Miles (10), Rayna (8) and Liam (3) Udell who will all miss her greatly. Evelyn was a true friend to everyone and loved by all. She loved traveling, her cats, and a good book. Donations may be made in her name to Hadassah Florida Atlantic, 1325 S. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, FL 33426.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019