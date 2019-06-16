POOLE, F. Mark F. Mark Poole, 68, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. Born in Boston, MA, Mark was raised in Long Branch, NJ. He graduated from Long Branch High School and the University of Arizona and was a loyal Arizona Wildcat fan. He was employed in the financial industry his entire life, starting his career with Merrill Lynch in New York City, and upon moving to South Florida, worked for several stock brokerage firms in Palm Beach. Mark loved the ocean and playing golf and tennis. He was an avid Marlins and Dolphins fan and enjoyed going to the games. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Jane (Cattanach) Poole, and his three brothers, Craig, Peter, and Philip. Mark is survived by his wife of 32 years, Linda; his daughter, Kathryn; his son, Bryan (Amy); and his long lost brother, Vincent. Mark will be missed by all those who knew him. A private memorial will be held by family. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary