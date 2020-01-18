|
|
Walker, Fannie
Fannie was born on May 8, 1934, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020. She leaves three children, one son Sylvester, two daughters Annie, Geneva, host of grands and great-grandchildren. Fannie was a Spirit filled woman of God. She will be greatly missed. "Home Going Services" will be held Jan. 25. Viewing will be 11:00AM followed by Service at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020