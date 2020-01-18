Home

Fannie Walker


1934 - 2020
Fannie Walker Obituary
Walker, Fannie
Fannie was born on May 8, 1934, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020. She leaves three children, one son Sylvester, two daughters Annie, Geneva, host of grands and great-grandchildren. Fannie was a Spirit filled woman of God. She will be greatly missed. "Home Going Services" will be held Jan. 25. Viewing will be 11:00AM followed by Service at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
