Hewitt III, Fay Dean
Fay Dean Hewitt III age 77, of West Palm Beach passed away on Aug. 15, 2019. Originally from Ithaca, NY, Fay moved to Lake Worth with his family in 1967 and lived in the area the rest of his life.
Fay served in the U.S. Navy before moving to Florida. While in Lake Worth, he worked as a police officer for 3 local departments. He then worked in the lumber business for many years. Later, Fay earned a Master's degree in social work and became active in drug and alcohol rehabilitation, working as a program director at Palm Beach Institute. Ultimately, Fay worked in the Palm Beach County court system and was working in the Elder Justice Department when he retired.
After retirement, Fay continued to enjoy life to the fullest. He engaged in many activities, including the Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest in Key West.
Survivors include his soulmate and wife Nanci Lane; brother Skip (Georgia); 3 sons Fay Dean (Mary Ann), Timothy James (Deborah), Robert Scott (Pamela); daughter Imelda; stepsons Leo (Kelly), Christopher (Jennifer) Raymond; 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and family friend/daughter Rachelle Larsen.
A Naval memorial service will be held at the VA South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 S. SR 7, Lake Worth, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 11:00AM, followed by a celebration of life ceremony at Two Drunken Goats on Singer Island.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019