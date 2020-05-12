Goldblatt, Fay Jean

Fay Jean "Judy" Goldblatt, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on April 29, 2020. A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Judy was predeceased by her husband Emanuel "Manny" Goldblatt and is survived by her two daughters Gail Math and Marcy (Wolfgang) Greiter; and grandson Jason Klein. Judy was born December 5, 1931 in Plainfield, NJ to Rose and Joseph Jacobs. The youngest of four daughters she was raised on a farm in rural Califon, NJ. She attended a one room schoolhouse until going to High Bridge High School where she was the star in all the drama productions, a spirited cheerleader, and voted the most popular girl in her class. Always a true beauty Judy won many pageants and was crowned Miss Hunterdon County. After graduation Judy attended nursing school and then met the love of her life, Manny. They Married on October 28, 1951. They began their life together in East Hanover, NJ later moving to Convent Station and raising two daughters. Together they built a life of unconditional commitment to family. They filled it with love, laughter and adventure. Judy doted on her husband and her girls - the ultimate wife, mother and homemaker. She had a passion for entertaining and was a perfect and gracious hostess making everyone feel welcomed and at home. Everything she did was done with an amazing sense of elegance and beauty. In the 1980's they relocated to North Palm Beach and enjoyed all life had to offer – boating, golfing and extensive traveling; but the most important thing always remained the family. Unfortunately, Judy became a widow too soon but went on to set an example of how to make a life on her own, while giving generously to others. In memory of her husband who began work as a Carpenter and then achieved success as a Builder she established the Manny Goldblatt Scholarship at The Morris County Vocational School for students to acquire building trade skills. She was a Charter Supporter and Member of the National World War II Memorial Museum in Washington, DC in honor of her husband who was awarded the Bronze Star. She was an active member of Temple Israel where she served on the Board of Directors. Her love for Temple, Tradition and music led her to establish a Scholarship Fund for Cantorial Students at the Hebrew Union.



