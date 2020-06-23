Seiler, Faye
Faye Seiler, 94, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on June 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Isidore "Izzy" whom she was happily married to for 63 years. Loving and cherished mother of Tina and the late Michael. Contributions may be made in Faye's loving memory to the charity of one's choice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.