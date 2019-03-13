PETRIDES, Fedon Nicholas Fedon Nicholas Petrides, age 89, of Jupiter, Florida, and Waterloo, Iowa died in the care of TrustBridge Hospice in Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center on March 12, 2019. Survived by his wife of 25 years, Pat, his former wife Florence Petrides, their daughter Dr. Eugenia "Jean" Pallotto, son-in-law, Terry Pallotto, and grandchildren Isabella, Nicholas and Jonathan. Predeceased by his parents, sister, and beloved Aunt Katie. Fedon was born in Istanbul, Turkey on February 13, 1930 to Greek parents Nicholas and Eugenia Petrides who were part of a Greek shipping family. He spent his early life in Greece, France, and Istanbul. His grade school to high school education was in French schools. He completed Bachelor of Science degrees in Civil Engineering, Hydrogeology, and Mathematics and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering at Istanbul Technical University prior to emigrating to the United States in 1958. He was hired by Robert L Brice & Associates in Waterloo, Iowa where he became Partner in 1963. Fedon fell in love with Waterloo and Iowa because of the friendships and community spirit he experienced. He completed his PhD coursework at the University of Iowa. Following the death of his partner in 1967, he became the sole owner, building the business into a major engineering firm. He directed the engineering and planning of many major transportation, airport, structural and hydraulic projects. In 1983, his firm merged with Donohue & Associates of Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Fedon served his community as a member of many state and community organizations including the Chamber of Commerce, the Waterloo Industrial Development Association, and the State Aeronautics committee. His greatest involvement was as Chairman of the Board of Schoitz Hospital, and, during his time, the two local medical centers merged to become Covenant Medical Center. His service to the two hospitals spanned 35 years. He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Waterloo, Iowa for almost 60 years. Fedon's professional and community work was acknowledged by numerous awards including the Donohue Award of Management Excellence, The Distinguished Service Award from the Northeast Chapter of the Iowa Engineering Society, Engineer of Distinction by the American Association of Engineering Societies, and the Award for Valuable and Devoted Service to the City of Waterloo, Iowa. In 1996, he retired and began enjoying his little slice of paradise in the Florida home he acquired in 1979 in the community of Jonathan's Landing he loved so much. He became an avid, talented oil painter with his paintings receiving many local honors. They will forever be cherished by his family and will continue to decorate our lives. He was on the board of the Jonathan's Landing Yacht Club and served as the Commodore from 2002-2003. The lasting friendships and most memorable trips he and Pat cherished involved the Yacht Club. On February 9, 2019 he had his last dance at the Commodore Ball. The family will receive visitors on March 15 from 4:00PM to 6:30PM at the Aycock Funeral Home, 1112 N. Military Trail, Jupiter. Florida. The funeral service will be conducted at the Aycock Funeral home by Father Andrew from Saint John Chrysostom Greek Orthodox Church of Martin County on March 16 at 11:00AM. The burial is planned in Riverside Memorial Park, 19351 SE County Line Road, Tequesta, Florida. A memorial service will be held in Waterloo, Iowa at a later date. Please send memorials to J.L. Cares 16823 Captain Kirle Drive, Jupiter, Florida 33477 or St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 613 West Fourth Street, Waterloo, Iowa 50702. Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019