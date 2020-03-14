|
Clarke, Felecia
Felecia Clarke of Tequesta, FL passed away on March 7, 2020. Her life will be celebrated on March 22 at Tequesta Country Club, Pastor Rick Miller officiating. Our noble daughter, a friend to so many, died after a long bout with cancer. She wanted those who knew her not to mourn but to know her release was into the arms of a loving and gracious Lord. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the . For condolences visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020