Felecia Clarke of Tequesta, FL passed away on March 7, 2020. Her life will be celebrated on March 22 at Tequesta Country Club, Pastor Rick Miller officiating. Our noble daughter, a friend to so many, died after a long bout with cancer. She wanted those who knew her not to mourn but to know her release was into the arms of a loving and gracious Lord. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the . For condolences visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
