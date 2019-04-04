Resources More Obituaries for Felix IANNANDREA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Felix Antonio IANNANDREA

IANNANDREA, Felix Antonio Felix Antonio Iannandrea, 80, of Greenacres, FL. Beloved husband, father and Pippop passed into eternal rest on March 25, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children. Felix is survived by his loving wife Mercedes, the love of his life for 57+ years; his son Carlo (Cheryl Leaman); Daughters Rosa Farrington (Timothy) and Germaine Arcabascio (Joseph); Grandchildren Jessica, Rebecca, Matthew, Mikayla, Malik, Daniel, and Olivia; Great-Grandchildren Liam and Aden; Sister Maria Julia Gallardo and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives. Felix was born In Montevideo, Uruguay on September 15, 1938. He served proudly In the United States Army and went on to work in retail management and international sales, traveling the world for many years before his retirement. Felix was a true "renaissance man", a talented artist who enjoyed painting, drawing, wood carving, stained glass, and furniture building. He was also an avid music lover and classical guitarist. He had a love for foreign languages; fluent in Spanish, Italian, English, and was learning French before his passing. Felix was a devoted family man and friend who always offered heart-felt advice and selflessly opened his heart and home to all. Although we are deeply saddened by his sudden passing, we are eternally grateful for his unconditional love, a journey well-traveled and memories that will live on in our hearts forever. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to thank the NSICU staff at JFK Memorial Hospital for their high level of care and attentiveness. A memorial service will be held at Saint Thomas More Church in Boynton Beach, FL on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10AM. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 4, 2019