Kramer, Florence Carol
Florence Carol Kramer, 93, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born October 4, 1926 in Widnoon, PA. She is survived by her husband Irvin A. Kramer, daughter Kim DiSalvo, son-in-law Patrick DiSalvo, two grandchildren Jill and Scott DiSalvo, and four great-grandchildren Ryan, Jayden, Smith and Siena, all of West Palm Beach; sister Margaret "Peggy" Edwards of Cranberry Township, PA. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at The Gardens of Boca Raton, South Sanctuary, 4103 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL. Reception will be from 1:00PM to 2:00PM. Service from 2:00PM to 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice are appreciated, see website www.VITAS.com (Boynton Beach Chapter). Professional arrangements by Gary Panoch Funeral Home (561) 997-8580. www.gpanochfunerals.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019