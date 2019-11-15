Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremation - Boca Raton
6140 N. Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33487
(561) 997-8580
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Carol Kramer


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Carol Kramer Obituary
Kramer, Florence Carol
Florence Carol Kramer, 93, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born October 4, 1926 in Widnoon, PA. She is survived by her husband Irvin A. Kramer, daughter Kim DiSalvo, son-in-law Patrick DiSalvo, two grandchildren Jill and Scott DiSalvo, and four great-grandchildren Ryan, Jayden, Smith and Siena, all of West Palm Beach; sister Margaret "Peggy" Edwards of Cranberry Township, PA. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at The Gardens of Boca Raton, South Sanctuary, 4103 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL. Reception will be from 1:00PM to 2:00PM. Service from 2:00PM to 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice are appreciated, see website www.VITAS.com (Boynton Beach Chapter). Professional arrangements by Gary Panoch Funeral Home (561) 997-8580. www.gpanochfunerals.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -