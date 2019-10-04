|
|
Greenberg, Florence
Florence Greenberg, a long time resident of Palm Beach Gardens, died peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Trustbridge Hospice in Jupiter, Florida.
Florence was born in Passaic, New Jersey, in 1930 and went on to earn her degree in teaching from Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. However Florence's true career was making a beautiful home for her beloved late husband Jerome, and her four children, Judy Goodman of Palm Beach, Richard Greenberg of Roanoke, Virginia, Joan Wain of Fairfax, Virginia, and Wendy Sharpe of Palm Beach Gardens.
Florence's interests were varied and included politics and debate, the stock market, and shopping with her daughters and granddaughters. Known for her elegant style and fashion sense Florence made an impression wherever she went. She was also a voracious reader of current events and enjoyed The Palm Beach Post, The Wall Street Journal, and numerous other publications.
Florence's legacy will be the way she is lovingly remembered by her children, ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and close friends.
Funeral Services will be held at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00PM, followed by Shiva at Florence's home.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019