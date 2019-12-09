Home

Florence Posner Obituary
posner, Florence
Florence Posner passed on Friday December 6, 2019 – beloved wife of Maurice Posner (predeceased). Florence Posner is survived by her children Lawrence (Margaret), Stephen (Maureen) and James (Monica); her grandchildren, David, Sarah, Meredith, Rachel, Aaron, Michael, Liza, Kevin, Lauren and Melissa; and her great-grandchildren Benjamin, Hannah, Noah, Michael and Seth. She is also survived by Allen and Myra Marcus, her brother and sister-in-law and by Irving and Alma Mazer, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Her guidance, encouragement, support, and spirit will endure in our hearts forever.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
