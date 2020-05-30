Zweig, Florence

Florence "Midge" Zweig, 91 of Palm Beach Gardens, FL passed away on May 24, 2020. She was born on August 12, 1928 in Orange, NJ; the daughter of the late Warren and Florence Wertz.

Midge attended Columbia High School in Orange, NJ, Class of 1947. She married Ralph Zweig on August 19, 1963 and together they shared 32 years of marriage. She was employed as a waitress until her retirement.

Although small in stature, Midge was a force to be reckoned with. She will be remembered for her spunk, determination and generosity. She was active with her church, volunteered with Meals on Wheels and was so proud of her family. She always had a sunny smile for everyone.

She is survived by two daughters, Gail Rappaport (Rich) and Karen Kline (Klaus Proem); two sons, Jon Kline (Rebel Cook) and Ed Zweig; four grandchildren, Aaron Rappaport (Michelle), Daniel Rappaport, Autumn Proem (Chris Punsalan) and Tyler Zweig; as well as two great-grandchildren, Ava and Jake Rappaport.

She is predeceased by her husband, Ralph Zweig and three brothers, James, Phillip and Warren Wertz.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.



