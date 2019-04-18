Home

Floyd BROOKS Sr.

Floyd BROOKS Sr. Obituary
BROOKS, Sr., Floyd Floyd Brooks, Sr., age 95, of Delray Beach, on April 11, 2019 God called his Angels to carry Floyd to eternal peace. He was a resident of Delray Beach for 62 years. Floyd retired after 24 years of faithful service from the City of Delray Beach. Floyd is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Irene; parents, Romie Brooks and Annie Ruth Daniels; brothers, James and David; daughter, Bernice Brooks-Jones; sons, Floyd Brooks, Jr. "Pop" and Johnny Brooks; grandson, Floyd Bernard Brooks, III. Celebrating his death and cherishing his memories are daughter, Geneva Brooks of Lithonia, GA; son, Randolph Brooks of Delray Beach, FL; daughter, Debra Mobley (Ralph) of Boynton Beach, FL; special nephew, Cleo Pullens, Jr. (Lois) of Delray Beach; twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren four great-great-grandchildren and a host of sorrowing nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. Viewing Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at St. John Primitive Baptist Church, 615 NW 1st St, Delray Beach, FL. Homegoing Services Saturday, April 20, 2019, 11:00AM at the church above. Elder Kenneth Dukes, Pastor. Straghn and Son Tri-City Funeral Home, 26 SW 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL, in charge of arrangements
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 18, 2019
