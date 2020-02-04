|
Herbst, Fran
Fran Barbara Herbst of Wellington, FL passed away on February 1, 2020 with her family by her side after a long battle with cancer. Fran was born in Syosset, NY. Fran is survived by her husband Richard Herbst, two sons Gregg and Troy, daughter Jennifer, grandchildren Caylin and Ashlyn. The most important part of her life was to spend time with her family and friends. Her motto was " It is what it is." Fran always lived for the moment and made the best of every day. She was a bright light in this world that will truly be missed by everyone who knew her. The service to celebrate her life will be held Monday, February 10 at 11:30AM at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fran's name to Hospice of Palm Beach County, (Trustbridge) located at 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
