|
|
Bernhardt, Frances
Frances Dillon Bernhardt, 89, formerly of Hobe Sound, FL, and Spring Valley, NY, passed away following a brief illness.
Born on May 23, 1930, in Weehawken, NJ, to Francis Patrick and Grace Anderson Dillon, Frances, aka Hank by family and close friends, was the sixth of eight children. She married Donald Vincent Bernhardt in 1951, and together they raised four children.
Hank was a serial volunteer including teaching religious instruction for 30 years, reading to children at Port Salerno School for 9 years, and working bingo concessions and countless bake sales, to name a few. She enjoyed playing bridge, poker, and mahjongg; she was an avid NY Mets fan and enjoyed watching tennis and played in several bowling leagues over the years.
Hank was predeceased by her parents, husband, four sisters, and two brothers. She is survived by her four children, Donald (Kathleen) Bernhardt of Nyack, NY; Diann Bernhardt (David Sarafan) of Lake Worth, FL; Dillon (Michele) Bernhardt of New York, NY; and Patricia Ard of Dryden, NY; grandchildren, Katherine (Brian) Krieg, Mathew Bernhardt, Stephanie Ard, Lukas Bernhardt, and Samuel Bernhardt, one great-grandson Arden Krieg; brother Patrick (Nicole) Dillon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hank was caring and generous and had a great sense of humor. Most of all, her moral compass always pointed true north because she was guided unfailingly by her faith in Christ.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 24, 11:00AM at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 12001 SE Federal Highway, Hobe Sound, FL 33455. The family will receive visitors at 10:30AM at the church before the mass. Interment will follow at Fernhill Memorial Gardens, 1501 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL, with a reception immediately following at Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34997.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020