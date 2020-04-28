Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
North Palm Beach, FL
Frances C. Mackey Obituary
Mackey, Frances C.
Frances C. Mackey, age 89, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 at her home in Jupiter, FL. She was born on June 8, 1930 in Hartford, CT to the late Santo and Mary DeStefano Cannarella of Wilson, CT.
Frances was a communicant of St. Paul of the Cross Church in North Palm Beach, FL where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at the Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Frances may be made to the , 2300 Centrepark W. Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33409.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
