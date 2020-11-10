Frances L. Cason
Frances L. Cason, age 81, Riviera Beach, FL, died peacefully October 31, 2020. A Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. Please log onto (royalpalmfuneralhome.com
) to share memories and leave condolences.