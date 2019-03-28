|
LACKEY, Frances Frances Wharton Lackey, age 79, passed away on March 12, 2019. Fran was born on June 16, 1939 in Richmond, Virginia and grew up in Melbourne, Florida. She is survived by her daughters Mary Sargent; Debi (John) Stamper; grandchildren Casey (Ben) Renneberg, Kelley (Chase) Daniels, Rob Stamper and Sean Sargent; her sister Barbara Whitford; brother Tom (Valerie) Wharton and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Horace and Adele Wharton and her son-in-law Dan Sargent. Frances was a Retired Registered Nurse who worked for JFK and retired from Palm Beach County. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a . Family and friends are invited to a casual gathering in remembrance of Fran on Sunday, April 7 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Hall, 2100 N. Florida Mango Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 28 to Apr. 7, 2019