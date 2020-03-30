Home

Frances Sarmousakis


1942 - 2020
Frances Sarmousakis Obituary
SARMOUSAKIS, Frances
Frances J. Sarmousakis (née Rossi), 78, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away March 27, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. Fran was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA with memorable summers spent in Avalon, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Jean (Castelli) Rossi.
Fran was the beloved mother of Karen Sarmousakis (Sewell, NJ); Douglas (Tera) Sarmousakis (Boynton Beach, FL); and the late Christopher Sarmousakis. Devoted grandmother to Nicholas, Grant, and Brooks. Loving sister to Jean, Joseph and Charlie.
Services will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Palm Beach County (www.TrustbridgeFoundation.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
