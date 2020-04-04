|
Denmark, Frances Stanton
Frances Stanton Denmark, suddenly on March 28, 2020, at the age of 95 in her home in West Palm Beach.
She was the wife of beloved late husband Morris. Loving and cherished mother of Caryl (Henry) Cohen, Susan Denmark (Marc Darling), and Stephen (Elizabeth) Denmark. Adoring Nana to Zoe Denmark, Adam Cohen, Jeffrey (Becky) Cohen, Jeremy (Natalie) Darling, and Andrew Darling. Great-grandmother to Madeleine, Jack, Amanda, Nick, Noah, and Levi. Also survived by many special nieces and nephews.
Frances was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Pittsburgh. Daughter of the late Charles and Leora Dugan Stanton and sister of the late Jean Stanton Weiss. When she married Morris in 1955, she moved to Steubenville, OH where they spent many happy years raising their family. She and Morris were actively involved in the community there, especially Temple Beth El and the Jewish Community Council. After Morris' retirement they moved to Pittsburgh and spent their winters in West Palm Beach.
Frances was an incredibly smart, generous, gracious, kind, loving and very funny lady. Despite many losses and health issues over the last decade, she remained active and positive and completely engaged in life. We will miss her with all our hearts.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation, there can be no service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If so desired, contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020