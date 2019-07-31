|
Faas, Frances Vinson
Frances Vinson Faas, 96, of Belle Glade, FL, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Lakeside Medical Center in Belle Glade, FL. She was born and raised in Henderson, NC, daughter of Thomas and Sallie Vinson. She attended College in Raleigh, NC where she earned her associates degree. Frances earned her Bachelors in Education from Palm Beach Junior College and a Masters in Psychology from Florida Atlantic University. Frances believed in herself and in the value of education. Devoting herself to both as a librarian, teacher and psychologist. She has worked in all three capacities during her 55 year residence in Belle Glade, FL at Belle Glade Elementary, Lake Shore Middle School, Belle Glade Junior High School and Gove Elementary School. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Belle Glade, FL. She was predeceased by her parents, four loving husbands, a brother, two children, and one grandchild. She is survived by her children: Sally May of Jensen Beach, FL , Alpheus "Ray" Miner III of Jensen Beach, FL, Timothy Miner of Belle Glade, FL and Laura Lee of Belle Glade, FL; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM with a Funeral Service to start at 11:00AM, at Community United Methodist Church, 401 SW 1st St, Belle Glade, FL. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory - Treasure Coast Chapel
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019