Francis Adams
1939 - 2020
Adams, Francis
Francis "Bud" Adams was born on April 8, 1939 and died on April 29, 2020. Survived by both wives – Katrina Adams and Carol Adams, and four grandchildren – Maria, Michael, Max Termotto, and Emma Adams, daughter of Chappy & Diana Adams. Real estate tycoon, founder of Illustrated Properties and Lost Tree Village, working alongside Jack Nicklaus, he made a name for himself. He was widely known and loved by associates, friends and business partners. Unfortunately, family life was left by the wayside, as evident by the tragic deaths of all three of his children-Nina, Amanda and Chappy Adams. Realizing that his time was short, he met with his oldest granddaughter, Maria Termotto in September of 2018 to apologize for being absent from the family and to establish a new relationship with the 4 grandchildren moving forward. He started attending mass and Bible study, praying that the good Lord would blot out his sins. In the 19 months leading up to his tragic death, he was true to his word. He was a grandfather to his grandchildren- Maria, Michael, Max Termotto and Emma Adams. His only wish was to spend his last days with his family and die in peace. Despite the unbelievable circumstances, it's believed he got what he prayed for. May you Rest In Peace Grandpa Bud. We love you, miss you and forgive you.
One of Bud's favorite Bible passages was this, "For what doth it profit a man, if he gain the whole world, and suffer the loss of his own soul? Or what exchange shall a man give for his soul?"
Matthew 16:26

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
