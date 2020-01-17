|
Bumbulsky, Francis
Francis "Frank" Bumbulsky, age 88, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1931 to Frank and Evelyn Bumbulsky (Shuba) in McAdoo, PA. He has been a resident of Sebring, FL since 2005, coming from Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He worked as a Materials Engineer for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for over 30 years. After retirement he enjoyed many years of world travel with his wife, Carolyn. Frank was also everyone's favorite handyman. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in Sebring, FL. Frank was a member of the VFW and Moose Lodge in Sebring, FL. He was an avid gardener with a green thumb. He loved to read, play cornhole and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He was a loyal Philadelphia sports fan. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Helen Kane. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn, of 67 years; daughter, Debora Brown (Ritchey) of Jupiter, FL; sons, Michael (Joan) of Chesterfield, VA and Wayne (Lori) of Sebring, FL; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 1:30PM with a visitation starting at 1:00PM at Stephenson- Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, FL with Father José González officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the s Project.
