Spooner, Francis E.
"Buz" Spooner, 85, of Boynton Beach, FL, peacefully passed Thursday, October 17, 2019
Born in Washburn, ME to Wilda and Earl Spooner. Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Verlie "The Queen" and eldest son David. Survived by sons Daniel, Steven and John, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Buz worked for the Palm Beach County School District over 40 years and filled many roles, most notably the founding principle of Wellington Elementary and President of the Palm Beach County Safety Patrol. A Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Bethel Church, 4320 S. Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33461. Viewing 5:00PM, Service 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers a love donation in his name can be made to the church.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019