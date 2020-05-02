Adams, Jr., Francis Fiske
Francis Fiske "Bud" Adams, Jr., age 81, of North Palm Beach, FL, passed away on April 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bud, as he was known to family, friends, and the community, grew up on Jupiter Island. In his youth, he attended Graham-Eckes Palm Beach Academy, Georgetown Preparatory School, and graduated from Rollins College, with a degree in Business.
After college, he returned home to Jupiter Island to follow in his father's footsteps in real estate. From early beginnings in real estate on Palm Beach, Bud was an integral part of development and sales of Lost Tree Village. In 1975, Bud founded Illustrated Properties Real Estate and was later joined by his son, Francis Fiske "Chappy" Adams, III. Together they continued to grow Illustrated Properties into the largest, independent real estate company in South Florida. Bud was loved and adored, by many family and friends, and well respected throughout the real estate community.
Bud is survived by his loving wife, Carol Adams of North Palm Beach, FL, his first wife, Katrina Adams of North Palm Beach, FL, and grandchildren Emma, Max, Michael, and Maria.
He was predeceased by his children, Chappy Adams, Nina Adams, and Amanda Termotto.
Adams Jr. began his career in the 1950s by following in his father's footsteps of selling luxury homes and land. In 1975, he founded Illustrated Properties on Palm Beach, growing the company by adding agents and acquiring other agencies, many of them in fast-growing northern Palm Beach County.
Illustrated Properties expanded in West Palm Beach and extended its presence south into Delray Beach. Today, the firm has more than 700 agents in 22 offices across five counties. Adams Jr. stepped down from day-to-day management in 1995 and returned to the company, which merged with Keyes in 2016 to become the largest independently owned real estate firm in Florida and a Top 25-ranked firm in the entire United States. Overall, Illustrated and Keyes generate more than $6 billion in annual revenue from their real estate service lines.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to express condolences may do so to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 13591 Prosperty Farms Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410.
Guestbook available at (www.edgleycremationservices.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020.