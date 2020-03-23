Home

Francis Gerard Richert IV


1935 - 2020
Francis Gerard Richert IV Obituary
Richert IV, Francis Gerard
Frank G. Richert, 84, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away suddenly on March 17, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA October 26, 1935 to the late Frank G. Richert III and Josephine Victoria Fucci Richert of Pennsylvania. He is survived by his sister Grace E. Lindewirth of Jacksonville, FL, Joseph Richert of Royal Palm Beach, FL, John Richert (twin) of Deland, FL; daughter Patrice Victoria Richert of Monticello, FL, son Francis G. Richert V of West Palm Beach, FL, nephew and nieces David Richert, Joanna Richert, Suzanne Stone, Donald E. Lindewirth, Andrew E. Lindewirth, Maria Richert, Victoria Richert, grandchildren William J. Hayden, Cory Jo Richert and Katie Richert.
Frank Lived most of his adult life in the Palm Beach County area. He was an avid Yachtsman and Pilot. A General Contractor who built many residential residences in the Palm Beach County area. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He will be missed by many long time friends and Family.
A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later time.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
