Ryan, Francis J.
Francis J. Ryan, 80, of Jupiter, FL and Belle Mead, NJ passed away on July 28, 2020. Frank was born in Chicago, IL, on February 2nd, 1940, the son of the late William and Nancy Ryan (née O'Connell) who had immigrated from Ireland to Chicago.
Frank graduated from Leo High School in 1957. An interest in mechanics and math led him to pursue studies at the Illinois Institute of Technology where he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. He earned his degree while working at Ethicon, Inc. as a management trainee, which was the start of his life-long career with Johnson & Johnson. His studies and career were interrupted by a six-month stint with the U.S. Marines at Parris Island and Camp LeJeune, followed by five and one-half years in the Reserves as a Sergeant in a communications unit.
In 1965, Frank married the love of his life, Marge Ryan (née Ford), whom he had met in high school. And, in 1969, Frank received his MBA from the University of Chicago which he obtained at night while working full time for Ethicon.
Frank had a distinguished 38-year career at Johnson & Johnson which took him from Chicago to Texas in 1973 when he was promoted to Production Manager at the San Angelo plant and then to Plant Manager. In 1978, he became Director of Manufacturing at Ethicon Somerville and the family moved to New Jersey. Frank continued to progress in his career and, before his retirement became the Company Group Chairman of Ethicon, the company he had originally joined nearly four decades earlier.
Frank and Marge split their time between NJ, where they were members of Cherry Valley Country Club and Jupiter Florida as members of the Loxahatchee Club, of which Frank was President from 2012-2016. They felt fortunate to have made such close friendships throughout their lives. Frank was an avid golfer, Sudoku puzzler and reader and was almost always found with a book in his hand. He also loved to travel, and the Ryan family took many memorable vacations. In 2015, Frank and Marge celebrated their 50th anniversary with their daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren on a Disney cruise to Alaska. Frank had a strong sense of personal values, hard work and education which he has passed on to his daughters and their families. Frank also had a strong sense of faith as a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Skillman, NJ and St. Peter in Jupiter, FL.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Margaret Ryan, his three daughters Jeanne (Ludwig Zebrauskas), Nancy Donahue (Jack) and Diane Rutt (Colin), his 7 grandchildren Mia and Lily Zebrauskas, Avery, Nate and William Donahue, Griffin and Delaney Rutt and numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was also predeceased by his sister Mary Therese Waddick (Dick).
A private service will be held at a future date in New Jersey.
Memorials may be made in Frank's name to St. Charles Borromeo, 47 Skillman Rd, Skillman, NJ 08558 (www.borromeo.org
) or the Jupiter Medical Center Foundation, 1210 S. Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter, FL 33458.