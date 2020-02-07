Home

Francis Joseph Desiderio Jr.


1957 - 2020
Francis Joseph Desiderio Jr. Obituary
Desiderio, Jr., Francis Joseph
Francis "Frank" Joseph Desiderio, Jr., a native of Palm Beach County passed away December 20, 2019, succumbing from a heart attack suffered on Thanksgiving Morning. Mr. Desiderio was born April 18, 1957, at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Palm Beach. He is the son of Elizabeth Marie Kibler Desiderio and Francis Joseph Desiderio, Sr., longtime residents of Palm Beach County. He started his career at Publix Supermarkets before moving to Haleyville, AL in the 1990's.
He is survived by wife LaVerne, two sons Jeremiah and Joseph Desiderio, one daughter Mariam Desiderio (Ward), in-laws and grandchildren, two sisters Francine Marie Desiderio (Bateman) and Elizabeth Frances Desiderio (Gondles), one brother Desi Don Desiderio and nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, sisters Mary Louise Desiderio (Erickson), Rose Ann Desiderio (Rogers), and brother John Michael Desiderio.
Mr. Desiderio became a Pentecostal minister and is the founding pastor of Living Faith Pentecostal Church of God in Haleyville, AL, where his funeral was held.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
