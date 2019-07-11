Valdes, Francis Joseph

Francis "Frank" Joseph Valdes, age 87, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Isle Health and Rehab with his family by his side. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY to Francis and Margaret Valdes. After graduating from high school he honorably served his country as a United States Marine from 1951-1953, serving during the Korean War in active duty. In 1973 Frank moved with his family to Lake Worth, FL where he worked as a Dairy Manager for Winn-Dixie for many years. He went on to own and operate his own courier business for 10 years. Frank was an avid bowler with his wife, and they were part of many bowling leagues. He also was active in his sons' track and field, loved baseball and the New York Giants.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori Dery (Bernie) of St. Augustine; sons, Frank Valdes of West Palm Beach, Joseph Valdes (Sandy) of Long Island, NY; grandchildren, Joey, Cassie, Samantha, Shannon and Brooke; four great-grandchildren, Jordan, Cameron, Carter and Kendall. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Valdes and his parents.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL with military honors. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 11 to July 14, 2019