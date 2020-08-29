Fahy, Francis Patrick

1936 - 2020

On August 21, 2020, Juno Beach's "Sandman" and former Mayor Frank Fahy took his last look at the beach.

Born in Manhattan and raised in the Bronx, Frank was educated at our Lady of the Angels Grammar School, Glencliff Seminary in Croton, NY and Manhattan College where he obtained a BA in Philosophy. He was hired by IBM and given the obligatory hat and shoeshine kit. This fortunate first job led to a succession of positions at fortune 500 companies including AMEX, Avon, General Reinsurance, AIG, and lastly Hoffman La Roche. During those corporate years he lived in Fairfield county, Connecticut with his wife Barbara and his daughters Tara and Keri. He enjoyed weekends on Cape Cod sailing and swimming with his daughters and their friends. He was a wonderful father whose daughters adored him and continued their loving connection after the parent's divorce.

In 1985 Frank married his current wife Kathleen, and they retired to an oceanfront condo in Juno Beach. In 1993 a huge storm inflicted devastating damage to the beach. Frank became Chairman of a Town Beach Committee exploring remedies for shore protection. This beach issue propelled him to seek and win a seat on the Juno Beach Town Council as an advocate for beach renourishment. After five years of perseverance, he procured for Juno Beach an $11 million beach renourishment project funded by the State and Corp of Engineers. This Miracle included a 50 year commitment to replenish the sand periodically. In 2006, having served as Mayor, he retired from Council, continuing his employment at Fidelity Federal Bank as a real estate appraiser. He was honored to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Juno Beach Civic Association. Frank was unanimously chosen to return to Council in 2016 to fill the vacancy caused by the death of the incumbent Mayor. Until last month, he served as Vice Mayor Pro Temp, culminating his 16 years on Juno Beach Council.

A good sport, he encouraged his wife's creative projects, contributing greatly to the artistic and fun culture enjoyed in Juno Beach. He enjoyed his international travels and returned annually to Bay Head, NJ to unwind with good friends, playing pinochle and eating hot dogs and BLTs. He was warm hearted, genuine, humble, altruistic, and humorous, with a hearty laugh. He's survived by his wife Kathleen and his daughters Tara (Christopher) Salerno and Keri Fahy, and his granddaughter Gianna Salerno. He will be sorely missed by his large extended family and many friends. A memorial event will be planned.



