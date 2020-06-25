Francisca Navarro Garcia
Age 76, born March 19, 1944, passed away June 23, 2020. Francisca worked 25 years for the Palm Beach Health Dept. and served on the Board of Trustees for PBC Health Dept. She was a public servant helping all whom she met. Francisca was the beloved wife of Ernesto D. Garcia who preceded her in death. Beloved mother to Lara Krejca, Martha Lena Starr, Timothy Rangel. Loved by her grandchildren Shane Amison, Jessica Royce, Seth Amison, Alex Starr, Shelby Rickerson, Shilo Krejca. Loved by her great-grandchildren Carter Royce Payton Royce, Adelaide Royce, Logan Amison, Liam Rickerson and Aydien Rangel. Survived by brother Johnny Navarro, sisters Anita Navarro, Martha Navarro, Gloria Navarro. Beloved by many nieces and nephews. Grave site services to be held at a later date Memorial to be held via Zoom. Please see Frances Navarro's Facebook page for updates.

