Kreidler, Frank Allan
Frank Allan Kreidler, 72, passed away on September 16, 2019. Frank was born on January 20, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio. Frank's father passed away when he was eight, and he and his mother moved to Los Angeles, where he attended the 5th grade. They then moved to Lantana, Florida just in time for the 6th grade. Frank quickly made lifelong friends at Lantana Elementary and Lake Worth Junior High, and Lake Worth High School ('65). He graduated from Palm Beach Junior College and Florida State University, and then earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence from FSU in '72. He was a lifelong Seminole Booster. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Emil John Kreidler and Dorothy Kreidler; his brother John W. Kreidler of Cleveland, Ohio; and his little angel, daughter, Kimberly Jaclyn Kreidler of Lake Worth, Florida. Frank is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Kreidler; two daughters, Kristine Kreidler of Lake Worth, Florida, and Catherine Stevens (Henry) of South Palm Beach, Florida; son, James Crandall (Sendy) of Lake Worth, Florida; grandchildren, Corina Crandall, Robert Crandall, Andrew Stevens, Erin Stevens, and Henry W. Stevens IV; and many loving friends, in-laws, and friends of his daughters that saw him as a second father. Frank was dedicated to his family, always planning the next trip, trying to instill in them a love of experiences as opposed to things. The family remembers trips to Hawaii, Vail, California (Monterey, Laguna Beach, Big Sur, and Los Angeles, where he showed them the La Brea Tar Pits, and told them the story of when he skipped school in the 5th grade to try to walk there – he never got there, and was picked up by a truant officer, he would say with a laugh), Seattle, New England, numerous trips to the Florida Keys, Punta Gorda, New Orleans, the time he took his youngest daughters to Juarez just so they could say they had been to another country, and countless others. An attorney for over 42 years, Frank began work at the State Attorney's office the day after graduation. Over the years, he was also the City Attorney for Lake Worth, an Assistant Public Defender, a mediator, an adjunct professor at Florida Atlantic University's Criminal Justice program, an attorney in various capacities for the Cities of Riviera Beach and Pahokee, and he also had a private practice. In the late 90s, he petitioned the court to give cases involving children in foster care priority over all other cases, so these cases (and children) didn't languish in the system. Frank was a Commander (retired) in the United States Naval Judge Advocate's Corps, where he was a prosecution and defense military lawyer. Prior to joining the Navy Reserves, he was enlisted in the U.S. Marines for 6 years, earning an "expert marksman" in boot camp. He was on the Santaluces and the Lake Worth High School Advisory Councils and volunteered as a chaperone for numerous field trips while his youngest daughters, Kristine and Kimberly, attended school. In addition to his family, he was also dedicated to pro-bono work, he was awarded the Harriet Glassner Freedom award by the ACLU for his dedication to civil liberties and civil rights, the Florida Bar President's Pro-Bono Award, and the Human Rights Advocacy Award by the Legal Aid Society and the Palm Beach County Bar Association for hundreds of hours advocating for a homeless group's rights. He continued the tradition of commitment to civil liberties by taking his daughter Kristine to the Palm Beach County ACLU meetings. He was also a dedicated blood drive organizer, having donated well over 30 gallons of blood, because he knew it was needed.
He was often quiet, but to those who knew him best, he was kind-hearted, steadfast, a silly jokester, a man who loved launching into stories from his past, a patriot who was always dedicated to the underdog, and the most ethical man we knew. As family friend Andrea Flynn said of Frank, "he was strong enough, brave enough, to really live his values. He instilled them in his daughters, but he could do that because he lived them, really lived them so vibrantly, so whole-heartedly. It wasn't a case of embracing them, for him, it was being them." We hope that as he took his mortal leave of this rollicking world – this great earth, that bright moon – he remembered the march to the elephant seals, that first glance at Mary Ann at the Sport Court, the endless bellyaching laughs we shared, the summers under the sun and sea and chlorine, his mother's voice calling him home, and the memory of a child's hand in his. He will be forever loved and missed, but we will do our best to continue his legacy. Love you, Pa.
A Celebration of Life open to all will be held at the Social House in Downtown Lake Worth (512 Lucerne Ave, Lake Worth, Florida 33460) on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3:00PM to 6:00PM. Please come to share stories, view photos, laugh, support the family, and pay tribute to a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the ACLU, this can be done online www.aclu.org, under 'other ways to give.' If by check, please address it to the ACLU c/o the Gift Processing Department, 125 Broad Street, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Please designate it as a gift to the American Civil Liberties Union in his name or the Lung Transplant Foundation (www.lungtransplantfoundation.org) in his honor.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019