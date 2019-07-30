|
Cotton III, Frank
Frank Cotton III, age 50, passed away July 27, 2019, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Born in Ft. Lauderdale, he graduated from Gardens High School and spent most of his life in South Florida. He had a long and respected career in the lending industry.
He leaves behind, his parents Frank and Becky Cotton; a sister Leslie Morris; and a nephew Bailey Machleit.
His wonderful sense of humor and his easy-going nature made him a friend to everyone he met. He will be deeply missed.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 30 to July 31, 2019