Frank J. Lawlor

Frank J. Lawlor, age 71, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2020.

He left behind his beloved wife of 51 years, Cynthia (Wojnicki), and the son he cherished, Jamieson. Frank was born in North Tonawanda, New York to Frank and Jean Lawlor, the second of five children. He earned his Bachelor's degree at the University of Buffalo and his Master's degree in Marine Resources Management from Texas A & M University. Frank moved to West Palm Beach in 1976 and was employed as an associate professor at the University of Florida. He found immense pleasure serving the marine community through the Florida Seagrant program. He also served his country and enlisted in the US Army. Frank loved life, loved to laugh and above all loved his son, Jamie. He was a lifetime fan of the Buffalo Bills. His family is forever grateful to the VA Medical Center and Trustbridge Hospice for the wonderful care he received. Private services and burial will take place at South Florida National Cemetery.

"Remember me with smiles and laughter for that's the way I'll remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store