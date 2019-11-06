|
Morganti, Frank Joseph
Frank Joseph Morganti left us November 5, 2019, after a long and happy life. Born on September 15, 1927 in Rochester, NY, he was 92 years young. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Geraldine, son David and wife Bonnie, daughter-in-law Lois, granddaughter Jennifer, and brother Arthur, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son, Michael, brother Anthony, and sisters Grace, Rose, and Annette.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 9 from 10:00AM to Noon at Aycock-Riverside Funeral Home, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation or the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019