Frank Leonetti

The best friend a person could ever ask for. Whether as a mentor, golfing partner, traveling pal, or just hanging out it was always enjoyable and an interesting. I believe many of your friends could write a best selling novel about your numerous and varied exploits. Your legacy of having a now famous Gin Rummy hand named after you ( I have a "Leonetti") will last for many years to come and I hope I don't get too many of them. Frank, my wife and I will miss you, our travels, our laughs, and your friendship. Rest in peace my friend, we love you!

Fred Fruscella

Friend