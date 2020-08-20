1/1
Frank Leonetti
Leonetti, Frank
Frank Leonetti, Jr., also known as 'Sonny', 88 years old, passed away at his home in Palm Beach Gardens July 30, 2020. He grew up in Shaker Heights, OH, and was a star athlete at Shaker Heights High School. He earned both undergraduate and law degrees at Western Reserve University, He served in the Judicial System and practiced law for 47 years in Cleveland, OH.
He loved all sports and was an avid golfer, playing at courses around the world. He settled in Chagrin Falls, OH, to raise his family.
Frank and Elizabeth moved to Palm Beach County where they lived for more than 20 years.
Frank was a member of Shaker Heights Country Club and BallenIsles Country Club. He also enjoyed memberships at the Palm Beach Yacht Club, and many other groups.
He was the cherished husband of Elizabeth Ann (Janus), and beloved father of Frank III (Pam), C. Eric (Brigid), and Jill (Kevin) Spina (from late wife Phyllis.) He was also a loving Stepdad to Jennifer(Chris) McElhannon and Christopher Skinner (Erica Ruettimann). Frank was 'Amazing Grandpa' to Austin (Steve), McKenna and Jack (Shannon), Emma, Nick and Grace and one great-grandchild Beckham. He was also a much loved 'Papa' to Sabrina, Noah, Aidan, Alex, and Mallory.
Frank is survived by his loving brother and sister, Ann (Don) Pokorny, and Albert (Ruth Anna), as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. If you wish to honor Frank, the family suggests The Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
August 18, 2020
Elizabeth,

Frank was such a wonderful man and I know how you adored him and will miss him.
My deepest condolences and sympathy to you my dear and to Frank’s children and their families and to all who loved him.

I have many lovely memories of seeing the two of you at Giovannis.

Rest In Peace Frank.

Love you Elizabeth...

Susy Kulikowski
Susan Kulikowski
Friend
August 9, 2020
Dear Leonetti family
Our deepest sympathy prayers to you during this difficult time . What a wonderful person he was . Our family had found memories of him . He was also wonderful lawyer with the finest of ethics, consideration and wicked smart.
My mother spoke very highly of all of his accomplishments . Along with his amazing kind personality .
Donna Gareis and family
Alice Ganci daughter
Donna Gareis
Friend
August 6, 2020
Dear Elizabeth,
We are sorry to hear that Frank has died. MY the angels greet him and may he Rest In Peace.
Kevin & Angie Geraci
Kevin Geraci
Family
August 5, 2020
The best friend a person could ever ask for. Whether as a mentor, golfing partner, traveling pal, or just hanging out it was always enjoyable and an interesting. I believe many of your friends could write a best selling novel about your numerous and varied exploits. Your legacy of having a now famous Gin Rummy hand named after you ( I have a "Leonetti") will last for many years to come and I hope I don't get too many of them. Frank, my wife and I will miss you, our travels, our laughs, and your friendship. Rest in peace my friend, we love you!
Fred Fruscella
Friend
August 5, 2020
A long standing friend and mentor who had my utmost respect. I will miss him deeply and he will not be forgotten. Looking forward to the time promised in the scriptures when the resurrection will bring us together again.
Roland March
Roland March
Friend
August 5, 2020
Sincerest condolences to the family of a really good guy who is remembered by teammates and classmates.
Dick Klein
Classmate
