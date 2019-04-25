MUSIL, Frank Frank Musil, age 88, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away April 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Frank was born in Cleveland, OH and served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War. He was employed with Pratt & Whitney (UTC). He was a past president for the UTC Retiree's Club and also a member of the Riviera Beach American Legion and the Palm Beach Gardens Moose Lodge. Besides spending time with his family whom he loved deeply he enjoyed fishing, bowling, and building numerous wood projects. He also loved his church and his church family. Frank was predeceased by his daughter, Kim Kurre. Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Janet; daughter, Susan Musil Herriage (Randy); daughter, Cheryl Grieve (John); son, Thomas Bianchi (Karen); six grandchildren, Jodi, Morgan, Zachary, Lauren, Mia and Ian. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00PM at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 241 Cypress Dr, Lake Park, FL. Immediately following a graveside military service will be conducted by Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to St. Johns Lutheran Church, 241 Cypress Dr, Lake Park, FL 33403. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary