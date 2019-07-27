|
|
Humphreys, Frank Ray
Frank Ray Humphreys passed away on July 12, 2019 at the age of 90. Frank was born December 17, 1928 in Endicott, NY. He served in World War II and was a senior manager at IBM for 38 years. He and his late wife, Emily, raised three children. Frank was known for his intelligence, athleticism, and humor. Frank is survived by his wife, Lyn Houston, his children: Robert, Jean, and Bruce, and five grandsons: Troy, Bobby, Craig, Bryce, and Logan. A Memorial will be held at 10:00AM on October 5, 2019 at Grace Community Church in Boca Raton.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 27 to July 28, 2019