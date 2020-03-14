|
|
Dorso, Frank Ronald
Frank Ronald Dorso, age 72, died on March 11, 2020 in Jupiter, Florida after a battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his wife, Janice, sons Frank Dorso Jr., Thomas Dorso, and daughter Gina Dorso Craig, as well as grandsons Collin, Spencer, and Patrick Craig.
Frank was born on April 7, 1947 in Akron, Ohio. He graduated from Archbishop Hoban High School in 1965 and then went on to attend Kent State University.
Frank was a 50 year veteran of the tire industry. His career included time at Firestone, Bridgestone, Falken Tire, Carroll Tire, Tire Kingdom, and TBC Corporation.
Frank was an avid golfer and finally achieved his first hole-in-one at the age of 72.
In light of the recent developments with regard to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of family and friends, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please do an act of kindness for someone else or make a donation to an organization of your choosing in Frank's memory. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020