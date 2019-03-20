|
TERLIZZI, Frank Frank Terlizzi age 92, formerly of Sea Girt NJ, died peacefully surrounded by his family at home in Tequesta, FL. Born in Glen Ridge, NJ, he was the son of Louis and Marianne Terlizzi. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Alyce Kirkman Terlizzi, 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. His family was most important to him. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He retired from the Frigidaire Division of General Motors and moved to Florida. He worked tirelessly for many ministries in his church and enjoyed playing golf. A mass will be celebrated at St. Jude's Church on March 23, 2019 at 10:00AM. Donations can be made to or Hope Rural School in Indiantown, FL. k
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 20, 2019