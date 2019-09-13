|
Thompson, Frank
Frank Thompson, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, originally from Grinnell, IA, born September 6, 1943, passed away August 27, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He leaves behind his wife Christine (née Rothenburg), son Larry, daughters Lori Just (Doug), Rebecca Russo (Joe), Dorinea Morgan (David), 11 grandchildren and soon to be 4 great-grandchildren.
An accident left Frank a paraplegic over 40 years ago. He didn't let this slow him down and lived his 75 years to the fullest. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying the thrill of the chase and the quiet of the catch. He caught an 11 foot alligator, just because he could.
Above everything, Frank loved his family. He traveled with his wife Chris around the country and the two were joined by his children for cruises, concerts, trips to River Ranch for the rodeo and numerous road trips for family gatherings. Frank also loved woodworking and created many beautiful keepsakes that will be forever cherished.
Save your best memories to share as we have A DAY OF CELEBRATION on September 15 at 2:00PM at the Moose Lodge on RCA Blvd in Palm Beach Gardens.
Please consider a donation to the CYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION in lieu of flowers.
